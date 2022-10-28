Jury convicts Colorado man in second 'We Build the Wall' trial

FILE PHOTO: People walk near a border wall section allegedly built with money from Trump supporters who donated in the crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall" is seen in Ciudad Juarez
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A federal jury in Manhattan on Friday convicted a Colorado man who was charged along with former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon with defrauding donors to an online campaign to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Timothy Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was convicted on two conspiracy counts and one count of obstruction of justice after a one-week trial. An earlier trial ended in June in a hung jury.

Shea and Bannon were charged in August 2020 over their alleged roles in the "We Build the Wall" campaign, which prosecutors said raised more than $25 million from hundreds of thousands of donors to help Trump build his signature wall.

Two other defendants, the campaign's leader Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato, pleaded guilty and have yet to be sentenced.

"Months ago, this office stated our belief in the powerful and compelling evidence that showed Shea's guilt," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams in Manhattan said in a statement. "Today, a unanimous jury has convicted Shea on all counts."

John Meringolo, a lawyer for Shea, said in an email: "We respect the jury's verdict."

Trump pardoned Bannon in the final hours of his presidency, but Bannon was criminally charged last month by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg with state law violations arising from the wall campaign.

Bannon has pleaded not guilty in that case. Presidential pardons do not cover state prosecutions.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Rosalba O'Brien)

  • Trump supporters and ‘We Build the Wall’ scam victims testify at NYC fraud trial

    Supporters of former President Donald Trump’s signature immigration policy who were swindled in the “We Build the Wall” crowdfunding scam testified in Manhattan Federal Court on Wednesday about paying for a southern border wall they never got. The testimony came on the second day of Steve Bannon associate Timothy Shea’s retrial. The Colorado businessman is charged with money laundering, ...

  • Second 'We Build The Wall' fraud trial ends in conviction

    A Colorado businessman was convicted Friday of charges that he and others siphoned hundreds of thousands of dollars from an online fundraiser to build a wall along the U.S. southern border despite a promise to donors that every cent would go toward building the wall. Timothy Shea stared straight ahead without reaction as he was convicted in Manhattan federal court of two conspiracy counts and an obstruction of justice charge by a jury that deliberated about six hours after a one-week retrial. Shea, of Castle Rock, Colorado, was charged two years ago along with three others, including Steve Bannon, the former top adviser to then-President Donald Trump.

