Jury convicts Da'quavion Snowden of murdering Pensacola football star Ladarius Clardy

Two years after standout Kennesaw State and former Pine Forest quarterback Ladarius "LD" Clardy was fatally shot 14 times in a hail of 58 bullets on July 1, 2021, one of his killers has been brought to justice.

After deliberating for less than an hour, a panel of 12 jurors returned to the courtroom Thursday where the clerk announced 23-year-old Da'quavion Snowden was guilty of the first-degree premeditated murder of Clardy and the attempted first-degree premeditated murder of Clardy's friend Eric Young.

Snowden was the self-proclaimed driver of a black Ford Fusion sedan that followed Clardy and Young after they left a dice game with friends. Prosecutor Trey Myers said when Snowden caught up to them, Snowden's brother, Amos, and his cousin Kobie Jenkins began firing bullets into Clardy's vehicle, but Clardy was not the target.

Da'quavion Snowden listens to testimony from the Medical Examiner during court proceedings on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Snowden was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the July 1, 2021, death of Ladarius Clardy.

"This was a hit job," Myers told the jury before they began to deliberate. "They just got the wrong guy."

Myers said the men thought they were killing Kaderrick Teemer who allegedly had "a hit" put out on him and was allegedly at the dice game the night Clardy died. Teemer was fatally shot one year later on Oct. 1, 2022, by still-to-be-found assailants during a middle school football game.

The "smoking gun" in the case seemed to be Snowden's testimony itself. While he chose not to testify during his trial, Myers played hours of interview footage between Escambia County Sheriff's Office investigators and Snowden recorded in September 2021.

During the interview with multiple investigators, Snowden said he was driving the car with his brother, Amos Snowden, and Kobie Jenkins when Clardy died from his gunshot wounds. The problem for Snowden came when he said he didn't think he could be charged with murder if he was only the driver.

Medical Examiner Dr. Tim Gallagher describes the location and types of gunshot wounds found on Ladarius Clardy's body in the Da'quavion Snowden trial on Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Snowden was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the July 1, 2021, death of Ladarius Clardy.

"I didn't have a gun. I just drove the car," Da'quavion Snowden said during the interview. "I don't understand why they can charge me with murder. I don't want to be charged with murder. I'll be charged with accessory or driving the car, but I didn't shoot nobody."

Despite Myers showing the jury hours of Da'quavion Snowden's interview footage from his 2021 arrest with Escambia County Sheriff's Office investigators, his attorney Jasmine Green told the jury that her client's statements were not voluntarily made.

"He asked to speak with an attorney, and no attorney was provided to him before or during questioning," Green told the jury. "He made a statement in the interview room and said, 'I want an attorney and you're still questioning me.'"

Da'quavion Snowden sits in court on Thursday, July 18, 2023. Snowden was convicted of first-degree premeditated murder in the July 1, 2021, death of Ladarius Clardy.

Green also noted the time her client sat in the interview room without food and a single bottle of Coca-Cola. The time-stamped video shows his interview began with the ECSO around 11 a.m., but one of the investigators testified Da'quavion Snowden left the interview around 11 p.m.

Since Da'quavion Snowden was found guilty of a capital felony, his mandatory sentence is life in prison. He will be sentenced by Circuit Judge John Simon once the jury is excused from their jury service.

