Jury convicts Decatur man of 2019 murder

Aug. 19—A Morgan County jury today convicted a Decatur man of murder for a 2019 shooting death, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Abdullah El-amin Sayyed-El, 52, was convicted of killing Latonya Rasheed on Nov. 29, 2019, Thanksgiving Day, at their Fourth Avenue Northwest home in Decatur.

Officers responded at 10:30 p.m. to a shooting call and found Rasheed suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Decatur police determined the only other person in the home at the time of the shooting was Sayyed-El. He claimed Rasheed shot herself. Sayyed-El was on probation for a drug charge at the time of the murder.

The four-day trial was presided over by Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell and prosecuted by Chief Assistant District Attorney Garrick Vickery. Sayyed-El faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

— eric@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2435. Twitter @DD_Fleischauer.