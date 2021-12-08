Jury convicts Diamond man of lesser offense in shooting case

Dec. 8—NEOSHO, Mo. — Jurors decided Tuesday that Donald White was guilty of second-degree assault and armed criminal action, not first-degree assault, in the nonfatal shooting of his former business partner's son.

The jury, which found the 63-year-old Diamond man not guilty of a third count of property damage, recommended that he serve sentences of one year for the assault and three years for armed criminal action at the conclusion of a two-day trial in Newton County Circuit Court.

White shot James Swofford, 28, in the thigh and groin with a shotgun June 2, 2019, at the residence of the victim and his mother, Julie Swofford, on Reindeer Drive in Newton County.

He had gone to the residence armed with a handgun and a shotgun and purportedly began shooting the victim's vehicles with the shotgun. The victim heard the shots and stepped outside and was shot himself.

White testified at trial that he went there out of anger that his vehicle had been "keyed." A message that he sent Julie Swofford before going there was introduced as evidence at trial and read: "I am coming to your place to get the key man and hell is coming with me."

Swofford told jurors in the punishment phase of the trial that he still feels fear whenever he hears a car pull in the driveway and has trouble sleeping at night. But the defendant's family testified they did not see White as a violent man and were shocked by what had happened.

The defendant was tried on a count of first-degree assault, which can carry up to 30 years in prison in Missouri. Second-degree assault, which was offered as a verdict option, in this case carried up to a year in jail or two to seven years in prison.

The armed criminal action conviction carries a mandatory three years in prison.