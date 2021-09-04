Jury convicts EC man of sexual assault, child porn

Sep. 3—EAU CLAIRE —ween fifth and seventh grades.

Ryan D. Zimmerman, 6799 Otter Creek Road, Fall Creek, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with nine felonies, including three counts of possession of child pornography, one count of repeated sexual assault of a child and one count of sexual exploitation of a child through filming.

During his initial court appearance, Judge Sarah Harless set his bail at $15,000 cash and ordered Zimmerman not to have contact with the girl or any children, not to use or possess any electronic devices capable of capturing or storing images and to maintain absolute sobriety.

According to the criminal complaint:

In January, a 15-year-old girl told two friends Zimmerman had sexually assaulted her. The teen also told a school counselor Zimmerman had raped her when she was under the influence of cold medication and "out of it."

During forensic interviews, the girl said Zimmerman sexually assaulted her between fifth and seventh grades when he was drinking, and she described multiple assaults that occurred in Eau Claire County.

On one occasion, the teen reported playing strip poker with Zimmerman. They both ended up naked, she said, and various forms of sexual contact, including intercourse, occurred.

The girl said she felt scared, experienced sharp pain and was thinking it was "wrong" and she "shouldn't be doing this."

During another incident, the teen said Zimmerman sexually assaulted her in a car.

The girl said Zimmerman paid her not to tell anyone.

On March 18, a detective from the Eau Claire County sheriff's office interviewed Zimmerman, who denied having sex with the girl and taking pictures.

The detective showed him a sexually explicit photo of the girl. Zimmerman said he had been drinking and had no recollection of the incident.

Convicted of child enticement and false imprisonment, Zimmerman was sentenced in April 2016 to 14 months in prison for having sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl at his home after giving her alcohol and prescription pain medications. He also was placed on 10 years of extended supervision.