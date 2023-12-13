Jury convicts ex-Baker fire chief Brian Easterling of murdering Pensacola's Michael Evers

After a two-day trial that ended Wednesday, an Escambia County jury found the former Baker fire chief guilty of murdering Pensacola man Michael Evers in June 2022.

The jury returned the verdict for 53-year-old Brian Easterling, and Circuit Judge Coleman Robinson promptly sentenced him to life in state prison once the jury left the courtroom.

"It's rare to see any homicide that has a point to it," Robinson told Easterling before levying the sentence. "I keep coming back to the question of why, other than greed and rage and some sense of self-importance that you can be disrespected because a man didn't give you your money back — you killed him."

During the trial, the jurors heard that Easterling was upset that Evers had not repaid a $25,000 loan he owed, stemming from a car remodel they both invested in. The two friends, who knew each other for 18 years, worked a side hustle with each other flipping cars − Easterling would rebuild Mustangs, Evers would repaint them and then they would share in the profits.

Easterling will spend life in Florida's Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Ex-Baker Fire Chief convicted of murdering Pensacola's Michael Evers