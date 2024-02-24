Jury convicts Fond du Lac man of homicide, hiding a corpse for murder of Jacquelyn Rooney

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – On Friday, February 23 a Fond du Lac County jury convicted Gary E. Davis of First Degree Intentional Homicide stemming from the stabbing murder of Jacquelyn Rooney in November 2022.

Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney stated in a release on Saturday that Davis was convicted by a jury of First Degree Intentional Homicide (Dangerous Weapon and Repeater), Mayhem (Dangerous Weapon and Repeater), and Hiding a Corpse (Repeater).

The charges stem from the November 2022 murder of Jacquelyn Rooney in Fond du Lac. According to a criminal complaint, Rooney’s body was found covered in her locked apartment with 14 stab wounds and multiple blunt-force injuries to her head.

‘Expect heavy police presence’: Officers investigating deadly Menasha shooting, 1 dead

The jury listened to five days of testimony and took roughly 40 minutes to reach their verdicts.

“We are grateful for the excellent investigation led by the Fond du Lac Police Department that helped Jackie’s family receive justice,” said District Attorney Toney. “I am also deeply appreciative of the jury for their time and attention as they were forced to hear the tragic details of Jackie’s murder.”

A sentencing date for Davis has not yet been set. However, the First-Degree Intentional Homicide conviction requires that Davis will be sentenced to life in prison and Judge Edelstein will determine if Davis will be eligible for release.

Davis faces 49.5 years of initial confinement and 20 years of extended supervision on the other two charges.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.