Jury convicts former Auburn High School coach of engaging in sexual behavior with student

The Lee County District Attorney's office announced Friday that a jury has reached a guilty verdict in the case of former Auburn High School teacher Willie Charles Hutchinson, 55. He was convicted of two counts of a school employee engaging in sexual intercourse or sodomy with a student under the age of 19 years, according to the DA.

Nearly three years ago, on March 8, 2021, Auburn police officers arrested Hutchinson after his coworkers reported that he was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a student. At the time, Hutchinson was 53 years old, serving as an assistant football coach and track coach.

According to WRBL News, an investigator testified that another coach walked in on Hutchinson engaged in an inappropriate act with a student in the high school's track shed.

Auburn City Schools released a statement following Hutchinson's arrest, stating that the district would cooperate fully with the police department and also conduct its own internal investigation.

A grand jury indicted Hutchinson in April 2021. He pled not guilty in May 2022, and his trial began Jan. 8. During the intermediary time, Hutchinson remained free on a $60,000 bond and was instructed to stay off of Auburn City Schools property.

Detective Chelsea Williams led the investigation, and Assistant District Attorney Madison Grantham led the prosecution.

"Mrs. Grantham showed the jury through testimony of witnesses and the victim that on two separate occasions Hutchinson engaged in a sex act with an Auburn High School student on school property," a statement from the DA's office said. "A special thank you to Senior Trial Assistant District Attorney Cathey Berardi for her substantial pre-trial preparation on the case. Also, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Allison Kennedy provided important medical testimony to the jury."

Hutchinson's conviction carries with it a requirement of lifetime registration as a sex offender, and his sentencing hearing is set for Feb. 20 with Circuit Judge Jeff Tickal.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Jury convicts Auburn high school teacher of having sex with a student