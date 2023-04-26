Jury convicts former Baird Elementary School teacher David Villareal on all 4 counts of sexual assault

Former Baird Elementary School teacher David Villareal is led from Brown County Circuit Court on Wednesday after a jury found him guilty of four counts of sexual assault involving students.

GREEN BAY ― A Brown County jury on Wednesday found former Green Bay School District teacher David Villareal guilty of all four counts of sexual assault.

The jury deliberated for about an hour before reaching a verdict that was read shortly before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Brown County Circuit Court.

This story will be updated.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Brown County District Attorney's Office called 17 witnesses while the defense called only one: Villareal himself.

The state accuses the 48-year-old of inappropriately touching four female students at Baird Elementary School in Green Bay between 2015 and 2016, charging him with four counts of felony sexual assault.

Victims and their families were present during closing arguments and about 18 family and friends were sitting behind Villareal for support.

Villareal's supporters brought signs, which had to be removed from the courtroom. One said, "We love you Mr. Villareal."

More: Trial of former Baird Elementary teacher charged with 5 counts of child sexual assault starts Monday

More: Child sexual abuse charges dismissed in case against former Green Bay music teacher

Prosecution said students are finally using their voices; defense argues the investigative process has skewed benign things.

Brown County Deputy District Attorney Wendy Lemkuil, the prosecutor on the case, argued that the students who came forward did so years later when they realized the touching was inappropriate.

"They came before you as 15- and 16 year-old-women who are ready to use their voice and stand up for what happened to them," Lemkuil said.

One of the key elements the state has to prove is that the touching was for sexual gratification, which Lemkuil argues was the case.

David Villareal, a former Green Bay School District teacher charged with four counts of felony child sexual assault, is pictured during his jury trial on Tuesday in the Brown County Courthouse in Green Bay.

The defense argued in closing arguments Wednesday morning that incidents were thought as benign at the time are now being seen in a different light because of the process of the investigation.

Villareal's attorney, Kirk Obear, asked the jury to focus on the burden of proof of beyond a reasonable doubt. He did not tell the jury that the students were lying or that because they're children, they shouldn't be believed.

Story continues

But he cautioned that society's view toward sexual assault has changed through the "Me Too" movement. He said it's led to an over-correction of remedying the past when survivors of sexual assault were less likely to be believed.

He also told the jury not to make its decision based on the emotions of the witnesses or just in case the touching happened.

"No one would ever want you to render a verdict for what we call a 'just in case situation,'" Obear said. "That would not be justice."

Villareal testified on the stand that he never inappropriately touched any of his students, saying that the four alleged child victims who testified in the case were not telling the truth.

"I believe that there's quite a bit of conspiracy against me," Villareal said.

The state called 17 witnesses, including the 4 alleged child victims.

The prosecutor on the case, Lemkuil, called the four youth to testify about the alleged sexual abuse.

The witnesses, who were 7 or 8 yeas old at the time of the alleged abuse, are all now 15 years old.

The first student to take the stand broke down crying during her testimony, causing the court to take a recess. She detailed how Villareal would touch her on her buttocks "almost every day," and it wasn't until she told a family friend about it years later that she realized it was wrong.

More: Abused by 3 Norbertine priests as a child, he's breaking his silence a half century later

More: Wisconsin's 1849 abortion law goes before the courts next week. Here's what happens if it is overturned.

The state called the three other alleged child victims as well as teachers at Baird Elementary who worked with Villareal and the parents of some former students.

Baird's school resource officer Scott Asplund and Green Bay Police Department special crimes Detective Craig Brey took the stand, along with a forensic interviewer at Green Bay's local child advocacy center.

Lemkuil also had an expert witness, Susan Lockwood, testify to the reasons behind delayed reporting and the characteristics of grooming.

Villareal took the stand, disputing the children's testimony.

Villareal was on the stand for over an hour and he adamantly denied all the accusations of inappropriate touching.

He verified many of the general facts of the case, such as the layout of his classroom and that he had regular lunch "dates" with his female students in his classroom usually with the lights off.

Villareal said he was never alone with any of the students in the case

"It's your testimony here and you want this jury to believe, that all these girls came forward giving consistent information about what you agreed to 80% of, you just disagree that they touched you inappropriately?" Lemkuil asked Villareal on cross-examination.

"I'm confident that's the case," Villareal said.

More about the charges and alleged abuse:

Originally charged with five counts, Lemkuil dropped one of the charges Monday morning due to the inability of an alleged victim to be present for the trial.

The trial, which began Monday morning with jury selection, has been delayed multiple times since his arrest in April 2021, partly due to Villareal's struggle to secure and maintain counsel.

He's had five attorneys and fired his public defender in November due to a disagreement in defense strategies, according to court records. He's being held on a $50,000 bond.

Villareal was a bilingual teacher at Baird, where he mainly taught second grade from 2014 until the spring of 2021 when he was arrested and accused of sexually assaulting three of his former students.

In March 2021, he was accused of pinching and squeezing one of his student's buttocks every day between September 2015 and May 2016.

In that same school year, Villareal is accused of touching the genitals of another second-grade student on the outside of her pants when she went up to ask him a question at his desk, according to the criminal complaint.

After Villareal's arrest in 2021, two more students came forward with allegations of sexual abuse against him during the 2015-16 school year.

One of these students told police that he cornered her in a classroom closet, pushed her up against a wall and rubbed his erect penis against her chest. When she tried to leave, Villareal pushed her back into the closet multiple times, according to the criminal complaint.

The student told police that was not the only time Villareal inappropriately touched her.

The other student who came forward after Villareal's arrest told police that he would grab her buttocks every day at the after-school running club at Baird Elementary.

Villareal resigned from the district in April 2021, shortly after his arrest.

This story will be updated.

Danielle DuClos is a Report for America corps member who covers K-12 education for the Green Bay Press-Gazette. Contact her at dduclos@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @danielle_duclos. You can directly support her work with a tax-deductible donation at GreenBayPressGazette.com/RFA or by check made out to The GroundTruth Project with subject line Report for America Green Bay Press Gazette Campaign. Address: The GroundTruth Project, Lockbox Services, 9450 SW Gemini Drive, PMB 46837, Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105.

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Trial of former Baird Elementary teacher accused of sexual assault