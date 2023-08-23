Jury convicts former boyfriend of murdering MPD detective

A jury found a man guilty of murdering a Montgomery police officer in 2020, the district attorney announced Tuesday.

Brandon Deshawn Webster will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Detective Tanisha Pughsley, District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced.

The jury found Webster guilty of two counts of capital murder. Pughsley, 27, was off duty when Webster shot her in her Park Lake Neighborhood home July 6, 2020.

Judge J.R. Gaines sentenced Webster. The jury also found Webster guilty of first-degree attempted assault for shooting at a man in Pughsley's home multiple times. Gaines sentenced Webster to an additional 10 years in prison for the offense.

"On July 6, 2020, Webster went through the backdoor of Detective Pughsley’s home with an AR style rifle and opened fire on her and her guest," a news release from Bailey's office stated. "After a struggle over the firearm, the guest was able to escape the house on foot. After her guest exited the residence, Webster shot an unarmed and defenseless Detective Pughsley in the chest."

Pughsley and Webster had been dating when he began being abusive, the release stated. Pughlsey obtained a restraining order against Webster, stating he would unexpectedly come to her house. He also once hit her on the head when she was holding her godchild, causing her to drop the child, according to the news release.

"At the time of her death, Detective Pughsley had been a well-respected member of the Montgomery Police Department since 2016," the release stated.

Pughsley was from Chicago and come to the state to attend Alabama State University, where she earned her degree in criminal justice. She volunteered for Transformation Montgomery and mentored girls at the Sequel Group Home.

Tanisha Pughsley was a detective and four-year veteran of the Montgomery Police Department.

“Detective Pughsley, like many of us who choose this profession, was committed to helping our citizens on and off duty, especially our children," Bailey said in the announcement. "She left an indelible mark on all who knew her and accomplished so much during her four years on the police force. It is tragic that her life, one filled with so much promise, was so senselessly and violently cut short. I pray her family can find some peace knowing that Brandon Webster will spend the rest of his life behind bars with zero possibility of ever getting out.”

Pughsley's mother, Sharon, created Tookie's Voice, an organization that helps victims of domestic violence. The nonprofit carries Pughsley's nickname and partners with One Place Family Justice Center for “Women on the Run," which provides “Go Bags” for domestic violence victims that include toiletries, clothing items and hygiene products. To learn more about Tookie’s Voice, visit www.tookiesvoice.org.

People who are victims of domestic violence can contact One Place Family Justice Center at 334-262-7378 or call the 24-hour crisis line at 1-800-650-6522.

Alex Gladden is the Montgomery Advertiser's public safety reporter. She can be reached at agladden@gannett.com or on Twitter @gladlyalex.

