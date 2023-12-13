Jury convicts gang members of conspiracy to commit murder

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two men from Western Tidewater and another from northeastern North Carolina were convicted by a federal jury of conspiracy to commit murder stemming from a trio of shootings in 2017 and 2019 in Franklin.

According to court records and trial evidence, Ronald Jenkins, 42, of Franklin, Japree Brooks, 40, of Murfreesboro, N.C. and Malik Newsome, 30, of Ivor, were each a part of three shootings in Franklin in 2017 and 2019 — all three being members of a Blood-affiliated gang out of Franklin, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern District of Virginia.

The trio took part mainly in narcotics trafficking, as well as some robberies and beatings to protect territory, with the U.S. Attorney’s office noting that when a high-ranking member of their group was murdered by a rival, Crip-affiliated gang, they tracked down and shot several members of the Crip-affiliated group, with one victim shot in the hand and leg, and two others that were shot in the torso, leaving each with colostomy bags and other permanent injuries.

Jones is scheduled for sentencing April 16 and faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, while Brooks is scheduled to be sentenced April 18 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and Newsome could see as many as 30 years in prison when he is sentenced April 23.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.