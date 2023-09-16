Jury convicts Goodman man of 6 counts of child sexual abuse

Sep. 15—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A jury convicted a 45-year-old man from Goodman of all six counts of child sexual abuse that he was facing in a two-day trial this week in McDonald County Circuit Court.

The jury found David M. Hood guilty of a single count of first-degree statutory rape, two counts of first-degree statutory sodomy and three other counts of sexual abuse. Following the return of the verdicts on Wednesday, Judge Kevin Selby ordered a sentencing assessment of the defendant and set his sentencing hearing Nov. 6.

Hood, a truck driver, was found guilty of sexually abusing both a girl and a boy over a period of several years beginning with each when they were 6 years old, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.