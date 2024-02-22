Jury convicts Grand Blanc Twp. man of murder in death of hunter in 2018

Thomas Olson appears in Clinton County Judge Shannon Schlegel's courtroom in St. Johns. Olson, 35, is on trial for killing Hmong-American deer hunter Chong Mua Yang, 66, of Lansing on the evening of Nov. 16, 2018 at the Rose Lake State Game Area.

ST. JOHNS — A Grand Blanc Township man was convicted on second-degree murder and felony possession charges Thursday in connection with the death of a hunter in Bath Township more than five years ago.

A jury delivered its verdict on its third day of deliberations in 29th Circuit Court.

Olson, 35, was charged with killing Chong Yang, 66, on Nov. 16, 2018, while they were both hunting at the state's Rose Lake complex during the second day of firearm deer season.

Olson's jury deliberated for about five hours on Tuesday, most of the day on Wednesday and about half the day Thursday.

His trial began on Feb. 13 and concluded with closing arguments on Tuesday morning.

The state Attorney General's Office contended that scientific evidence, including GPS location data obtained through search warrants and a bottle of deer spray found in the general area, linked Olson to the killing. Olson's DNA was found on the bottle, and he had acknowledged it was his.

The location data showed that a device owned by Olson was in the area where Yang was shot in the back of the head more than five years ago.

Prosecutors also introduced text messages shared between Olson and his hunting partner that day in which they joked about the killing or the investigation. Prosecutors contended the messages amounted to admissions, but defense attorneys have characterized them as jokes made in poor taste.

Assistant State Attorney General Richard Cunningham said he couldn't prove a motive for the killing but suggested Olson fired a shotgun in the direction of Yang with the intention of scaring the Hmong-American hunter.

Michael Manley, at attorney for Olson, said there was no evidence Olson ever was close enough to Yang to have fired the shot and said prosecutors failed to prove their case. He raised numerous questions about a police investigation that he said either wasn't thorough enough or overlooked evidence pointing toward another man who was eliminated as a suspect.

The trial began on Nov. 13 and included three days of testimony by prosecution witnesses. The defense rested its case on Tuesday without calling any witnesses.

Olson and another man, Robert Rodway, were charged with first-degree, felony murder in late 2022, and an alternate count of second-degree murder was later added. Cunningham essentially argued a second-degree murder theory.

The charges against Rodway were dismissed without prejudice last year by the state Attorney General's Office.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on X @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Jury convicts Grand Blanc Twp. man of murder in death of hunter in 2018