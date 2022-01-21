Jury convicts Hatch man of second-degree murder

Salvador Gonzales

LAS CRUCES - A man accused of murdering the boyfriend of his ex-girlfriend was convicted by a jury on Friday afternoon.

Jury deliberations began about 10 a.m. after closing arguments in the murder trial of Salvador Gonzales. It took just over two hours for the jury to find Gonzales guilty on one count of second-degree murder.

Gonzales, 36, was accused of second-degree murder in the death of Juan Ruiz Flores. Police accused Gonzales of stabbing Flores in April 2020 after the two men got into a fight in Hatch. With the conviction, he could face 15 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, the incident began when Gonzales' ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend, Flores, arrived to pick up Gonzales' children. Before long, Gonzales and Flores got into an argument that ended with Flores being stabbed six times.

According to Gonzales' ex-girlfriend statements to police, the fight stemmed from Gonzales' unwillingness to put his children's bikes into Flores' truck. As Flores attempted to put the bikes into the truck himself, Gonzales got angry because he didn't like the way Flores handled the bikes.

The argument then spiraled into a fistfight. Gonzales told police that Flores pulled out a two-by-four during the fight. That caused Gonzales to pull out a knife and he stabbed Flores. Gonzales claimed the killing was in self-defense.

Closing arguments

Samuel Rosten, a 3rd Judicial District Attorney prosecutor, used much of his closing argument to hone in on this question and dispute Gonzales' self-defense claim.

Rosten began his arguments by showing jurors a video depicting Gonzales standing over Flores as he bleeds out then walks away and out of the frame of a bystander's cell phone video.

"There was no two-by-four in that video," Rosten said.

He added that Gonzales never testified he feared for his life when he took the stand during the trial or when he spoke to police. Instead, Rosten said the evidence confirmed that Gonzales knew his actions would cause Flores harm but took them anyway.

"He stabbed (Flores) over and over and over and over and over and over again," Rosten said. "At no point did (Gonzales) testify that he was in fear of great bodily harm."

For the defense, the lack of knowledge about a two-by-four was evidence of different action or rather a lack of action.

"I'm not sure if anyone really treated this case seriously at all," said Todd Holmes, the defense attorney for Gonzales. "What we're left with after four days is more questions than answers."

Holmes used his closing argument to cast doubt on the entire process. From the start of the investigation to the presentation of evidence during the trial, police and prosecutors were sloppy, Holmes said.

Holmes pointed to a lack of a murder weapon as evidence. Court records show that the knife that killed Flores was nowhere to be found and was not presented to jurors as evidence.

"Where's the investigation in the case? Where's the proof beyond a reasonable doubt?" Holmes asked.

Holmes also raised questions about sufficient provocation, a critical element when determining whether Gonzales acted in self-defense.

For the jurors to find that Gonzales acted in self-defense, they had to first find that Gonzales was sufficiently provoked by Flores into a fight. Then, the jury would have to find that Gonzales feared for his life and safety and that any reasonable person would have acted in the same manner.

If the jury found that Gonzales was sufficiently provoked but his actions were contrary to what a reasonable person would've done, then the jury could've found him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

"The defendant doesn't have to prove self-defense. The defendant doesn't have to prove sufficient provocation," Holmes said. "The prosecution has to disprove it."

Debra Doll, another prosecutor on the case, had the final word in closing arguments.

"(Gonzales) brought a knife to a fistfight," she said.

She said that Holmes' questions bout the knife were irrelevant because the autopsy report showed Flores was stabbed to death. Additionally, Doll said the autopsy report showed that Gonzales was precise in his attack, striking Flores in several vulnerable spots like his neck and lungs.

"He, the defendant, didn't want this guy around anymore," she said.

After the verdict was reached, 3rd Judicial District Juge Douglas Driggers had Gonzales put into custody. Next, Gonzales will be scheduled for a sentencing hearing.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News.

