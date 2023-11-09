Jury convicts 'Hollywood' in killing of Judith Comisky

Nov. 8—WILKES-BARRE — A Luzerne County jury convicted James "Hollywood" Alberto of being the mastermind in the slaying of Judith Comisky inside her Willow Street home in September 2021.

Alberto, 35, of Howard Street, Wilkes-Barre, slumped his head as the jury foreman announced "guilty" to first-degree murder, criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and being an accomplice to burglarizing Comisky's house.

The jury deliberated for more than one hour before returning the verdict following a four-day trial before President Judge Michael T. Vough.

Alberto is facing life in prison for the first-degree murder conviction when he is sentenced Jan. 4.

During the trial, assistant district attorneys Drew McLaughlin and Julian Truskowski went into what they called a "deep dive," presenting the jury with witnesses known to Alberto who lived a life of drugs, prostitution, and easy money.

Wilkes-Barre police detectives charged Alberto with recruiting Charles Bierly, 25, to kill Comisky just hours before she was fatally stabbed and slashed multiple times on Sept. 16, 2021. Alberto devised the plot to kill Comisky as he believed she was an informant providing law enforcement with information.

Bierly, who initially claimed Alberto threatened to rape his girlfriend and kill him unless he killed Comisky, changed his story during a trial prep session a day after the trial began Friday.

Bierly testified he was a "muscle for hire" and Alberto offered him $15,000, four ounces of fentanyl, four firearms and a vehicle in exchange for killing Comisky.

McLaughlin and Truskowski said they were not worried about Bierly changing his story.

"We weren't devastated at all," McLaughlin said referring to Bierly changing his story. "Based on surveillance video and how they interacted with one another on the day of the homicide, it made no sense to us at all that he was threatened or coerced to do this."

"Obviously, we spent years prosecuting (Bierly), getting (Bierly) to plea guilty, getting (Bierly) to cooperate with law enforcement and we pressed him on those details repeatedly. Ultimately, he saw he needed to come clean and be truthful and honest about what happened. When we prepped him on Saturday when he came forward with the truth and nothing but the truth, I was not surprised at the least nor was (Wilkes-Barre) Detective (James) Conmy or any member of the Wilkes-Barre Police Department," McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin and Truskowski used surveillance video showing Alberto and Bierly together at US Gas at Butler Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue, where they engaged in a fist bump before Bierly left alone at 11:50 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021.

Surveillance footage on Willow Street showed Bierly outside Comisky's house minutes later as footage at US Gas showed Alberto playing a video gambling machine.

Wilkes-Barre police Detective Joseph Sinavage, an expert in digital extraction from electronic devices, produced a global positioning map showing the movement of Alberto and phone calls with Bierly before and after Comisky was killed. Sinavage said Alberto's iPhone had him within 75 feet of Comisky's house at 6:19 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021, when prosecutors alleged he took Bierly to Willow Street to show him Comisky's residence.

The "deep dive" McLaughlin and Truskowski referred to was Bierly himself claiming to be a "muscle for hire," and a bodyguard to his girlfriend and prostitute, Jessica Morrow, and other known associates of Alberto who were drug dependent on methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin.

Alberto's attorney, Frank T. McCabe II, told the jury in his opening statement and closing argument that prosecutors made a "deal with the devil and the devil was Charles Bierly," who should not be trusted.

McCabe said there were many inconsistencies in the testimony of Bierly, Morrow, Alberto's business associate and sometimes girlfriend, Eva Maslar, and Victor Ackey, who was at Comisky's house at 11 a.m. and met Alberto just after 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, 2021.

McCabe called Bierly a "buffoon" and an "idiot," and argued Alberto had nothing to do with Comisky's murder.

Bierly pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, criminal conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and illegal possession of a firearm. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 22.

McCabe declined comment after the verdict was announced.