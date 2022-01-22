Jury convicts Houma teen in deadly Christmas Eve shooting

A Houma teenager was convicted of murder Friday night in a deadly Christmas Eve shooting in 2019.

Following about two hours of deliberations, a 12-member jury found Torrance Verdin, 17, guilty of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Though he was 15 during the time of the slaying, Verdin was later charged as an adult.

The drive-by shooting claimed the life of 35-year-old Courtney Carter and left another man injured.

“It was a tough case because Torrance Verdin is so young,” said Assistant District Attorney Chris Erny, who prosecuted the case. “He made a very, very bad and poor decision to be involved in this incident. Unfortunately, he has to suffer the consequences for it.”

More: Houma man killed in Christmas Eve shooting

The shooting took place Dec. 24, 2019, at the intersection of St. Louis Canal Road and North Hollywood Road while the two victims were inside a vehicle, authorities said. After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicle made a right turn onto North Hollywood Road and headed toward West Park Avenue.

Carter died early Christmas morning from his injuries, police said.

Verdin was one of the three suspects arrested in the incident. Charges are still pending for Tyler Payne, 29, and Desmond Verdin, 25.

Desmond Verdin, who is Torrance Verdin’s older brother, was recently convicted of domestic battery and is facing habitual offender charges that could land him in prison for life, prosecutors said.

Erny said the shooting resulted from a dispute between Desmond Verdin and Carter.

“Years ago, Courtney Carter had served time on a manslaughter charge and the victim was Desmond’s father,” Erny said. “Courtney served his time and had been out for a while.”

On the day of the shooting, Carter and Desmond Verdin encountered each other while shopping at the Southland Mall and an argument ensued, Erny said. Payne, Desmond Verdin and Torrance Verdin then followed the victims in a car after they left the mall.

“When they stopped at that intersection, the defendants pulled up and started unloading on them,” Erny said. “Torrance was in the backseat with Desmond and Tyler was the driver. We know there were two guns that were used in the shooting.”

Story continues

Erny thanked the jury for its service during a difficult trial.

“The jury made a difficult decision,” he said. “I’m sure they were aware of the defendant’s young age and had to put all of that aside and look at the facts. I highly respect their job.”

Also: Sheriff: Christmas Eve shooting suspect turns himself in

Torrance Verdin’s attorney, Robert Pastor of New Orleans, could not be reached for comment Friday night.

His next court appearance is scheduled for March 23 in the courtroom of District Judge Juan Pickett. He faces a mandatory life sentence without parole, probation or early release.

— Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 448-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter @DanVCopp.

Courtney Carter

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Jury convicts Houma teen in deadly Christmas Eve shooting