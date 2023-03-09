Jury convicts Householder in public corruption case

A jury has found ex-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder guilty of public corruption.

After deliberating just over nine hours, the jury reached its verdict Thursday afternoon and convicted Householder. Our news partners at WCPO reported that jurors asked no questions of the court prior to reaching its decision.

The jury also found former Ohio GOP chair and lobbyist Matt Borges guilty.

Householder and four associates were arrested in 2020. News Center 7 previously reported that prosecutors allege they took around $60 million from FirstEnergy Corp. in exchange for orchestrating a scheme to elect Householder as speaker and his allies to House seats, allowing them to then pass a $1.3 billion bailout bill for two Ohio nuclear power plants.

While Householder and Borges have maintained their innocence while facing racketeering conspiracy, WCPO previously reported that FirstEnergy admitted its guilt, signed a deferred prosecution agreement and agreed to pay a $230 million fine.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to provide updates.



