Jury convicts Indianola man for biting off friend's thumb, rejects self-defense claim

An Indianola man on trial for chomping off his friend’s thumb during a bitter, intoxicated street brawl was found guilty Friday by a Kitsap County Superior Court jury after a half day of deliberations.

In addition to convicting Orion Anthony Riedel, 24, of second-degree assault for biting off the end of Benjamin Starkel’s thumb on Sept. 2, jurors also found Riedel guilty of three aggravators that could allow the judge to send him to prison for far longer than set in state guidelines. Riedel is scheduled to be sentenced July 6.

Kitsap County sheriff's deputies were called to the 9400 block of Harris Avenue after neighbors called 911 to report they heard screaming and someone calling for an ambulance.

Starkel ended up losing function from the first knuckle and permanently lost the tip of his thumb.

Though the men had been friends, conflict began brewing between the two and came to a head as they were in a vehicle preparing to go to a bar. According to testimony, Starkel took psychedelic mushrooms provided by Riedel, in addition to them both drinking alcohol. Starkel said he called out Riedel for being “a bad person” and being rude to his mother.

“I said he was lazy, and he needed to get a job and needed to stop relying on his mom if he was ever going to get anywhere,” Starkel wrote in a letter included in court records.

“Following my comments to him, Orion flipped out,” Starkel wrote.

Riedel had been out of jail on the thumb-biting case while awaiting trial but was arrested March 17 at his mother's house, where he lived, after his mother accused him of putting his hands around her throat during an argument.

The fight started when Riedel became upset that he could not access his mother’s Amazon Prime account, according to court documents, and it escalated after she became upset that Riedel had not cleaned up after himself.

Prosecutors charged Riedel with fourth-degree assault. His trial on that charge is scheduled for July.

During testimony for the thumb-biting case, jurors heard that Riedel was on top of Starkel and had punched Starkel in the stomach, knocking the wind out of him. Starkel tried pushing Riedel off him and his thumb went into Riedel’s mouth, leading him to bite down.

In his defense, jurors heard that Riedel believed Starkel was trying to claw out his eyes, so he bit down on Starkel’s thumb in self-defense but did not intend to bite it off.

Riedel’s attorney, Sunshine Bradshaw, told jurors during closing arguments Thursday afternoon that as opposed to Starkel, Riedel accepted responsibility for his role in the fight whereas Starkel’s account was full of “inconsistencies.”

“We don’t know where his memory will lead tomorrow, or the next day, or next week,” Bradshaw said. “His memory continues to evolve.”

Deputy Prosecutor Jason Ruyf described the mechanism of severing Starkel’s thumb as “crushing and ripping” and told jurors that medical experts said this type of injury was more often seen in industrial accidents.

“The force that was ultimately applied was punishment,” Ruyf told jurors. “It was not legitimate self-defense.”

Jurors appeared to reject Riedel’s claim of self-defense in finding him guilty of the felony assault as well as the three aggravators: excessive injuries, deliberate cruelty and injuring a particularly vulnerable victim.

Following the verdict, Ruyf said the jury findings were “well-supported” by the evidence.

“This was a significant and tragic injury that was sustained by Benjamin Starkel,” he said.

Bradshaw wrote in a text message to the Kitsap Sun that she and Riedel appreciated the jury’s consideration of the evidence.

“However, we believe they got it wrong,” Bradshaw wrote. “Mr. Riedel never wanted to be put in a position to have to defend himself and to now also be found guilty is very disappointing.”

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Jury convicts Indianola man for biting off friend's thumb