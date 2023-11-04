Jury convicts inmate of stabbing co-defendant at courthouse

Nov. 3—A Kern Valley State Prison inmate was convicted Tuesday of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against another inmate and two counts of possession of an inmate manufactured weapon after he stabbed his co-defendant at the Delano Courthouse.

Javier Zaragoza, 41, was being escorted on May 27, 2021 to an inmate seating area for a sentencing hearing with his co-defendant, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office. He slipped his right hand from handcuffs, pulled out an inmate manufactured weapon and stabbed the co-defendant in the back multiple times.

Zaragoza faces 19 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 30 for the stabbing, the DA's office said Friday.

He was sentenced to 40 years to life in prison in 2003 for an attempted murder in Los Angeles County. The day of the courthouse stabbing in 2021, he was being sentenced to two years and 8 months for assault by a prisoner by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, according to a DA's news release.