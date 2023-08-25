Jury convicts Ivey on aggravated assault charges

Aug. 25—Garyuntae Dawon Ivey will spend a long time in prison.

A jury of eight women and four men convicted the 20-year-old Milledgeville man in Baldwin County Superior Court in Milledgeville this week on two counts of aggravated assault stemming from a Nov. 9, 2021, shooting that killed Javon Jackson and wounded another man.

The shootings happened at Southwood Mobile Home Park on Vinson Highway.

Jurors deliberated more than six hours before finding Ivey not guilty of malice murder but guilty on two counts of aggravated assault.

Jurors were unable to come to a unanimous verdict on the felony murder charge against Ivey so Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Stephen A. Bradley declared a mistrial on that charge.

The verdicts in the charges of malice murder and two counts of aggravated assault against Ivey were announced in open court by Baldwin County Superior Court Clerk Mitch Longino.

When Bradley asked the jury foreman if he thought they were hopelessly deadlocked on the charge of felony murder, the jury foreman confirmed.

The foreman said the vote was 8-4.

Jurors were earlier instructed by the judge to return to the jury room to continue their deliberations on the felony murder charge.

Ivey, who was represented by defense attorney Timothy L. Lam of Monticello, was later sentenced by Bradley to 20 years in prison on each of the two counts of aggravated assault. He ordered the sentences to run consecutively, meaning that Ivey will be behind prison walls for 40 years.

The case was prosecuted jointly by Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorneys Nancy Scott Moskaly and Sydney E. Segers.