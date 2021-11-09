Jury convicts James D. Boatwright of first-degree murder in April 2020 Topeka gunshot homicide

This photo was taken at the scene after D'Angelo Payne was fatally shot in April 2020 in the 500 block of S.W. Western.

Topekan James D. Boatwright late Tuesday morning became the second person convicted in Shawnee County District Court of first-degree murder linked to last year's gunshot killing in central Topeka of D'Angelo L. Payne.

Boatwright was among three defendants bound over for trial earlier this year on charges linked to the killing of Payne, 28, who was fatally shot once in the head before being found in April 2020 in a car that had crashed in front of 512 S.W. Western Ave.

Jurors convicted Boatwright Tuesday of one felony count each of premeditated and intentional first-degree murder, first-degree murder resulting from the commission of an inherently dangerous felony, conspiracy to commit intentional and premeditated first-degree murder and the criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied vehicle.

The verdict came after a seven-day trial.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 17, said Chief Deputy Shawnee County District Attorney Brett Watson, who prosecuted the case.

Co-defendant Davontra L. Alston was convicted earlier this year of first-degree murder and other crimes linked to Payne's death and sentenced to serve life in prison while not becoming parole-eligible until after 51 years, six months, court records show.

Trial is set to begin Monday for the other defendant in the case, Diquan D. Clayton, those records show.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: James Boatwright becomes second man convicted in Topeka gunshot murder