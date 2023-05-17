Jury convicts Judas C. Nickles on all criminal sexual conduct counts

HILLSDALE — A jury convicted Judas C. Nickles, 51, of Jonesville on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct Tuesday in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

A number of former victims took the witness stand Tuesday, laying a foundation to support the testimony of a family member of Nickles who was sexually assaulted over and again as a teenager at Nickles’ home and former place of employment in Hillsdale.

The testimony given Tuesday shed light onto Nickles' beliefs that “God wanted him to have multiple wives” and that he routinely spewed religious rhetoric during the sexual assaults.

“He ruined religion for me,” a victim, whose identity is being withheld due to her age at the time the crimes occurred and the nature of the crimes, said.

All seven convictions will be enhanced under the habitual offender statute in Michigan as a fourth-time habitual offender when Nickles reappears in court for sentencing at 8:30 a.m. July 31. Nickles faces up to life in prison on each charge.

Nickles has three prior felony offenses on his record including larceny of firearms, breaking and entering with intent to commit larceny and a prior conviction of attempted third-degree criminal sexual conduct from November 1995 in Jackson County.

