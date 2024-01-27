Jury convicts Kansas City man of murder in killing of motorist shot with AR-style rifle

A Jackson County jury on Friday convicted a 28-year-old man of murder and four other felonies in the fatal shooting of a motorist he apparently encountered during a car crash in south Kansas City.

Charles F. Miller Jr., of Kansas City, was found guilty of second-degree murder, unlawful weapon use, unlawful possession of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action, prosecutors said Friday. Miller stood trial in the killing of Marvin Yancey, a 34-year-old father of four who died while his fiance was pregnant with his son.

Police found Yancey shot to death inside his wrecked Chevy Tahoe SUV, which collided with a tree in a yard in the 8300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on the morning of July 16, 2022. Officers had been called there hours earlier on a reported sound of gunshots, but left after no victim or evidence of a shooting was discovered.

A single bullet was recovered during the autopsy. Police also found evidence of a collision between Yancey’s SUV and another vehicle that was silver in color, according to court documents.

Detectives obtained video surveillance showing Yancey’s white SUV and a silver sedan in the same area around the time and place of the shooting. The sedan was found abandoned at a Kansas City gas station with an assault rifle-style weapon inside.

Police used information from the vehicle to find its registered owner, and it ultimately led them to Miller.

Detectives spoke with a witness who said Miller had been driving her car, while she slept in the car, and she awoke at one point to Miller pointing a rifle at her with one hand while steering the car with the other.

She told detectives he was yelling at her and described being involved in a single-vehicle car crash where they struck a highway median. She said she got out of the car and left after the crash because she was afraid of Miller.

Police also obtained surveillance footage from a gas station that showed a man get out and inspect front-end damage on the silver sedan that was believed to have been involved in the crash.

The gun found inside the silver sedan was later linked to the killing through a test by the Kansas City Crime Lab, according to court documents. Authorities said the spent bullet recovered from the autopsy matched to the firearm.

Miller is scheduled to be sentenced April 30.