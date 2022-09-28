Jury convicts Kansas City man of sexually abusing 5-year-old: Prosecutors

A Kansas City man was convicted Tuesday of a felony for sexually abusing a 5-year-old child at his residence, according to prosecutors.

Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty by a Jackson County jury of one count of first-degree child molestation, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday afternoon. The jury also recommended that Ramos spend 17 years in a Missouri prison for the crime.

Prosecutors said Ramos became the target of Kansas City police investigation after a person filed a report about him touching a child in July 2020. Additional witnesses also told detectives Ramos had openly discussed doing so.

During a forensic interview, the 5-year-old described the abuse in detail, saying: “My heart doesn’t really like it and I say stop,” according to court papers.

A sentencing hearing for Ramos had yet to be scheduled as of Wednesday.