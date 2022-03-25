Jury convicts Kentucky man of fatally shooting 3 people, including a pregnant woman

A jury has convicted a Kentucky man of killing three people and an unborn child.

Jurors in Whitley County deliberated for about four hours Thursday before delivering the verdict against Paul Brock, 41, of Corbin in the 2018 slayings of Tiffany Myers, 33, who was pregnant; her husband, Aaron “Biggs” Byers, 45; and her grandmother, Mary Jackson, 74, the Corbin Times-Tribune reported.

Brock was convicted of three counts of murder, one count of fetal homicide and one charge of tampering with evidence, the newspaper reported.

Prosecutors said Brock killed all three, while the defense argued that Byers killed the two women and Brock killed Byers in self-defense.

According to court records, a witness who was in the house when Myers and Jackson were shot told police he heard a man later identified as Brock talking to Myers and trying to buy pills from her, then heard what sounded like a firecracker.

The witness didn’t see what happened because he was in another room.

The witness climbed out a window and heard two more shots as he fled, according to the statement included in court records.

The bodies of Jackson and Myers were found at their residence on Feb. 17, 2018, and Byers’ body was found two days later in a shallow grave in a wooded area owned by Brock.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. The death penalty is a potential sentence, but defense attorneys have argued to exclude it.