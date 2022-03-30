Jury convicts Lawrence man accused of killing wife of manslaughter

Mar. 30—LAWRENCE — Jurors on Tuesday rejected a murder charge and instead found Joel Monegro of Lawrence guilty of the lesser offense of voluntary manslaughter.

Jurors deliberated for roughly four hours before handing down the voluntary manslaughter conviction.

Monegro, 35, was on trial for a week in Salem Superior Court for the murder of his wife, Yesenia, 28, on May 28, 2018, in their Doyle Street apartment.

Under state law, voluntary manslaughter describes a killing that is intentional but not premeditated.

Monegro faces as much as 20 years in state prison. He will remain in custody at Middleton Jail until his sentencing next Monday in superior court, officials said.

A father of five children, Monegro faced life in prison without the possibility of parole had he been convicted of first degree murder.

The trial opened a week earlier, on March 22.

In her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said Yesenia suffered 30 stab wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms and back.

Despite the "slash wounds," Yesenia was able to tell a Lawrence police officer it was Monegro, her high school sweetheart and husband, who stabbed her, MacDougall said.

Yesenia was pronounced dead a short time later at a Boston hospital.

The attack occurred after Yesenia learned Joel was having a second child with Toni Marie Eaton, a Lowell woman he'd been having an affair with, she said.

Eaton was about four months pregnant when Yesenia was killed. Her first child with Monegro was born in September of 2016, she testified during the trial.

But defense attorney Kevin Mitchell said Monegro acted in self defense on May 28, 2018.

He said Monegro, who carries a knife for work purposes, went to the apartment that day to meet Yesenia and give her some money.

Eaton, Monegro's girlfriend, testified as a witness for the prosecution. She told jurors how she met Monegro seven years ago as she was walking down the street in Lawrence.

After driving by her, Monegro stopped and asked her for her phone number. She giggled at first and said, "No." But she eventually gave in.

Monegro initially told her he wasn't married. But she later learned he was married and had three children with Yesenia.

"He would tell me one thing and her another," she said, taking the stand on the second day of trial.

Yesenia also called her at times, she testified. Sometimes their conversations were civil. Other times Yesenia was upset.

"But I understand why," Eaton testified.

In April 2018 when she found out she was pregnant again with Monegro's child, Eaton described him as being happy with the news. But, she said, Yesenia was not.

"She said, 'How could you let this happen again?'" Eaton testified. "She was upset. I understand."

Judge Thomas Dreschler presided over the trial.

