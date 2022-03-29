Jury convicts Lawrence man of manslaughter in wife's death

Mar. 29—A jury on Tuesday found Joel Monegro of Lawrence guilty of the voluntary manslaughter of this wife, Yesenia Monegro.

Joel Monegro, 35, was on trial for a week in Salem Superior Court for the murder of Yesenia, 28, on May 28, 2018, in their Doyle Street apartment.

Jurors deliberated for roughly four hours before finding him guilty of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

At trial, Assistant District Attorney Kate MacDougall said Yesenia suffered 30 stab wounds to her face, neck, torso, arms and back.

Despite the "slash wounds," she was able to tell a Lawrence police officer it was Monegro, her high school sweetheart and husband, who stabbed her, MacDougall said.

Yesenia was pronounced dead a short time later at a Boston hospital.

The attack occurred after Yesenia learned Joel was having a second child with Toni Marie Eaton, a woman he'd been having an affair with, she said.

Eaton was about four months pregnant when Yesenia was killed. Her first child with Monegro was born in September of 2016, she testified during the trial.

But defense attorney Kevin Mitchell said Monegro acted in self defense.

He said Monegro, who carries a knife for work purposes, went to the apartment that day to meet Yesenia and give her some money.

This is a developing story. A full report will appear online and in Wednesday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune.

