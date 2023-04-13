Jury convicts Macon man who brandished gun in Wal-Mart

Apr. 13—MACON — A Macon resident with a lengthy criminal history who carried a gun into a Macon Wal-Mart and waved it aggressively at customers was convicted by a federal jury for illegally possessing a firearm.

Selma Oliver-Smith, 45, of Macon, has been convicted of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon following a two-day trial that began on April 10 before U.S. District Judge Tilman E. "Tripp" Self III. Oliver-Smith faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, to be followed by at least three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine for illegally possessing a firearm. Sentencing is scheduled for July 11.

"Not only is it illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm anytime and anywhere, Mr. Oliver-Smith chose to walk into a neighborhood store and wave a gun at customers," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said in a news release. "Thankfully, no shots were fired, and no one was hurt. Our office will prosecute convicted felons caught illegally with firearms, especially those who brandish them in public places."

"When offenders such as this use firearms to threaten individuals, ATF takes this very seriously," ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Beau Kolodka said. "ATF remains on the frontline of preventing violent crime along with our law enforcement partners and will continue to pursue those who violate the law."

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Bibb County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call from the Wal-Mart on Harrison Road in Macon on Aug. 17, 2021, about a man aggressively waving a gun at people who approached him inside the store. Because of Oliver-Smith's criminal record, he was known to officers, and he was located thereafter at a nearby motel. Oliver-Smith was found inside his hotel room, where officers found two firearms hidden inside the toilet bowl tank.

One of the firearms, a Jennings Firearms Bryco .380, looked identical to the one in the photo provided by Wal-Mart. Oliver-Smith has a lengthy criminal history that includes convictions for burglary, theft by taking and second-degree criminal damage. It is illegal for a convicted felon to possess a firearm.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts.

The case was investigated by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean S. Deitrick and Sonja Profit are prosecuting the case for the government.