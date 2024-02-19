Jury convicts man in 2018 wrong-way drunk driving crash on Selmon Expressway

TAMPA — Stephen Paleveda drove drunk and caused a fatal wrong-way traffic crash in 2018 on the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway, a jury decided Monday.

After deliberating close to five hours over two days, the panel of six women rejected arguments that Paleveda was not the person who was driving a Ford F-350 pickup truck when it slammed head-on into another truck, killing Bamnet Narongchai, 68.

They found Paleveda guilty of DUI manslaughter, vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident involving death, and resisting arrest.

Judge Barbara Twine Thomas set an April 17 sentencing date. Paleveda, 32, could get up to 60 years in prison.

The verdict came after it appeared the jury last week appeared to struggle to reach a unanimous decision. They began deliberations Friday, discussing the case for about three hours before telling the judge they were divided. The judge allowed them to break for the weekend. They returned Monday morning, deliberating for close to two more hours before convicting Paleveda as charged.

Paleveda leaned forward as a court clerk read the jury’s decision, but showed no reaction.

He was accused of driving the wrong way one early morning in 2018 on the Lee Roy Selmon Expressway. His Ford pickup moved up an exit ramp in Hyde Park, going east in the westbound lanes near downtown Tampa, before it crashed head-on into another, smaller truck. The other driver, Narongchai, was killed instantly. Fire consumed both trucks.

Tampa police later found Paleveda at the roadside near Hyde Park Avenue and Azeele Street. Officers described him as drunk and belligerent. They noticed he was bleeding from wounds to his head and face. His speech slurred, he mentioned he’d been in a crash. A medical test about 90 minutes after his arrest showed his blood alcohol level at .27, more than three times the .08 limit at which state law presumes impairment.

At trial, Paleveda’s defense didn’t deny he was drunk that early morning. But they argued he was merely a passenger in the F-350 when it crashed, not the driver. They suggested that his girlfriend had been a designated driver that evening and that it was she who caused the crash before fleeing the scene.

Police said there was no evidence that his girlfriend was involved in the crash. She gave a statement to prosecutors five days after the collision. A detective testified that she had no visible injuries.

Paleveda was jailed for five years as his case worked through court. The four-day trial last week featured testimony from dueling experts who offered differing opinions about wounds on Paleveda’s body and complex discussions of crash dynamics and seat belt mechanics.

Prosecutors noted red marks that were visible on his chest and neck shortly after the crash. They argued the marks were consistent with a driver’s side seat belt.

But the defense noted another mark closer to his belly and angled toward his left shoulder, arguing it was consistent with a passenger-side seat belt.

Years after the crash, police enlisted firefighters to pry what was left of the seat belts from the charred truck. Investigators found that what remained of the passenger-side seat belt was lengthier than what remained of the driver’s seat belt, suggesting that the passenger seat was not occupied when the crash occurred. But a mechanical engineer who testified for the defense said the fire damage made it impossible for him to say whether the passenger seat belt had been in use.

A police detective also described seeing Paleveda on surveillance video from a South Tampa bar, testifying that there appeared to be alone when he left. Prosecutors repeatedly noted that another motorist who saw the crash reported seeing a heavyset man standing near the F-350 moments after the collision.

Not long thereafter, Tampa police officers found Paleveda in Hyde Park. Police said he was attempting to hitchhike.

“There can be no doubt,” Assistant State Attorney Christine Brown told the jury, “that the one man on scene was the one man driving.”