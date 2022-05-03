Jury convicts man in 2020 card game shooting

May 3—A Cobb County jury has convicted Taylor Grant, 34, in the 2020 shooting of another man during a game of Uno.

The Cobb District Attorney's Office said the incident stemmed from a Dec. 13, 2020 house party in Marietta. The victim in the shooting, who was not identified, was visiting his cousin from out of town and sat down to a card game.

After the game, Grant and the victim got into an argument, which culminated with Grant shooting the man in his arm. Grant stood over the man and threatened to kill him before taking an Uber back to his home in Fulton County. The DA's office said "intoxication seemed to be the catalyst" for the incident.

Cobb police officers found the victim on the sidewalk and took him to the hospital. He initially told officers he had been the victim of a drive-by shooting and didn't know the perpetrator.

After going through several surgeries back home in California, however, the victim contacted police and told them the full story. Grant was arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson airport in April 2021, and was convicted on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is currently being held at the Cobb County jail and will be sentenced at a future date.