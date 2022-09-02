Jury convicts man in 2020 killing of his mother, found in her Perry Twp. home

A 30-year-old man was convicted Thursday in the February 2020 killing of his mother, who was found dead in her Perry Twp. home.

>> Repeat violent felony offender on his way to prison

A Montgomery County Common Pleas jury found Taylor Walter guilty on two counts of murder and two counts of felonious assault, Perry Twp. Public Information Officer Sgt. Brian Douglas said Thursday night.

Police dispatched to a residence in the 13,000 block of Brookville Pyrmont Road on Feb. 12, 2020, and arrested Walter, who was suspected of murder in the killing of his mother, Donna Walter.

He was to go on trial in February, but that was delayed when his cellmate at the county jail tested positive for COVID-19, court officials said.

As of Thursday night, Walter remains in jail.

Whether a sentencing hearing has been set was not certain, according to a check of online court documents.



