Jury convicts man accused of beating detention center inmate to death

LAS CRUCES – A jury voted to convict a man on Thursday accused of beating another man to death during a jailhouse brawl.

Samuel Enriquez, 41, was convicted of second-degree murder by a jury after a week-long trial concluded on Thursday. Doña Ana County sheriff's deputies said in a court filing that Enriquez beat Corey Willis, 28, to death while both men were jailed in the Doña Ana County Detention Center last year.

According to an affidavit by Doña Ana County Sheriff's Deputy Eduardo Flores, deputies believe Enriquez and Willis had a rivalry that dated back over a year before Willis died. According to Flores' affidavit, Enriquez said in a recorded phone call that Willis and several other inmates had ambushed Enriquez in February 2020.

The two men met again at the jail in May 2021. At that time, police booked Willis for allegedly concealing his identity when a police officer approached him. Enriquez was being held in jail on an attempted murder charge. However, court records show that a judge later dismissed that charge via a plea deal.

Security camera footage from the day of the jailhouse fight shows Enriquez walking into a bathroom and shower area of a cell block. Willis then walks into the same room a short time later. Then, control officers monitoring the site tell other officers that the two men are fighting. Finally, Flores wrote in the affidavit that Enriquez walks out of the bathroom — his hand swollen and bruised, his bottom lip cut, and his shoes splattered with blood — and complies with the officer's commands.

With the conviction on Thursday, Enriquez could face 15 years in prison plus another four years due to his status as a habitual offender. Enriquez is currently serving a two and half year sentence for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon by a felon.

Enriquez is expected to be sentenced at a later date.

