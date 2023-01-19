Jury convicts man in beating death of homeless man in Manchester city park

Jan. 19—A Manchester man was found guilty Thursday of the 2021 beating death of a homeless man in a city park, authorities announced.

A Hillsborough County jury found Brandon Gomez, 37, guilty of manslaughter, negligent homicide and first-degree assault in the death of Brian Berlo in September 2021.

Gomez was mad at Berlo, who was 57, over a cell phone.

"It wasn't really a fight, it was just a beating," said Shawn Sweeney, the first-assistant Hillsborough County attorney who prosecuted the case.

Gomez repeatedly drove Berlo's head into a tree, and he suffered traumatic brain injury. Berlo died three days later. The beating took place at Victory Park, a park in downtown Manchester where homeless people were camping at the time.

Sweeney said the two knew each other and Gomez experienced homelessness at times.

A text message left for one of Gomez's lawyers, Vivianne Elise Jeruchim, was not immediately returned.

The prosecution was challenging because of fear on the part of witnesses and their mistrust of the police, Sweeney said.

Police worked tirelessly to locate witnesses, Sweeney said, and at the last minute Victim Witness Advocate Merrill Beauchamp searched homeless camps to bring a witness to court.

In a statement, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin said that his office and Manchester police are committed to the equal application of justice regardless of social status.

Gomez is scheduled to be sentenced on April 21 in Hillsborough County Superior Court.