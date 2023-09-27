Jury convicts man in brutal 2017 killing of Tallahassee woman found in forest

A jury found a man guilty of the brutal 2017 murder of a woman whose body was found in the Ochlocknee Wildlife Management Area.

Bryon Massey, 45, was convicted of second-degree murder for stabbing Tiffany Nance, 33, to death six years ago. He is scheduled to reappear in court Oct. 10 for a sentencing hearing.

Nance's body was found by a hunter in the forest where Massey dragged and left her. Investigators found three deep stab wounds in her back that punctured her heart and left lung, according to court records.

Massey was charged for Nance's murder around three months later. When he was charged, he was already being held in jail for allegedly stealing a semi-truck and other theft charges that occurred two weeks after the murder.

Detectives were able to trace Massey to the scene of the crime through DNA testing and GPS data from an ankle monitoring device he was wearing in connection to another pending case when he killed Nance, according to court records.

Data from the ankle monitor showed Massey was in the area at the time of Nance's death and that he returned to the scene the next day.

Massey has a long history with the justice system dating back to 1997. He has been in and out of both jail and prison for charges including sexual assault, domestic battery, aggravated stalking, burglary and aggravated assault with a weapon.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jury convicts man of murdering Tiffany Nance in 2017