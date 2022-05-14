Jury convicts man of dealing meth in Clarksville

May 13—CLARK COUNTY — A man arrested for dealing methamphetamine in Clarksville has been convicted on drug charges.

A Judgement of Conviction signed by Clark Circuit Court 2 Judge Brad Jacobs said a jury found defendant Timothy Mitchell Jr. guilty of dealing in methamphetamine/delivery of methamphetamine amount between 5 and 10 grams, a level three felony. Mitchell has also been convicted of possession of methamphetamines, a level five felony.

He was also found to be a habitual offender.

The charges stem from a case opened in August 2017.

Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull said that based on charges being filed, it appears methamphetamine use in Clark County is growing.

"I am seeing a larger number of methamphetamine cases occurring in Clark County," he said. "Part of the reason for that is it is available at much cheaper prices than in the past...therefore we are seeing many people unfortunately using meth. And at the same time, there are, of course, those who are dealing methamphetamine."

Mitchell's sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 15 at 1:30 p.m.

"I hear many complaints from citizens about drug dealing activity going on in their neighborhoods, it's something people are rightfully concerned about," Mull said. "It's always gratifying to me to be able to successfully prosecute and get convicted drug dealers and have these individuals removed from the street."

Mull said Indiana State Police conducted the operation resulting in the arrest and convictions of Mitchell.

Court records show this was not the first time Mitchell had been arrested in connection with methamphetamine.