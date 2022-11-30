Jury convicts man in killing 8 Ohio family members

Reuters Videos

STORY: Location: LondonLondon's Horniman Museum has returned 12 Benin Bronzes to NigeriaThe brass plaques are among Africa's most culturally significant artefactsThey were created from brass and bronze from at least the 16th century onwardsin the once mighty Kingdom of Benin, now southwestern Nigeria The Benin Bronzes were looted from Benin City by British soldiers in 1897and ended up in museums in Europe and the U.S.African countries have battled for years to recover works pillaged by explorers and colonizers[Abba Tijani, Director General / Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments]"Well, thank you very much. This is really a great day for us, particularly for Nigeria, to see that for the first time in the United Kingdom that we are signing a transfer agreement of looted objects from Nigeria, you know, back to Nigeria, it is really a great step for us."The returns are likely to increase pressure on the British Museum in Londonwhich holds by far the largest and most significant collection of Benin Bronzes