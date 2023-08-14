Jury convicts man on multiple child sex charges in Carroll County

On Friday, August 11, a Carroll County jury found Charles Brian Shoemake, 42, guilty of aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, incest, enticing a child for indecent purposes, two counts of child molestation, and four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to Carroll County District Attorney John H. Cranford Jr., evidence presented at trial showed that in February and March of 2022, Shoemake molested the 13-year-old girl on more than one occasion.

The victim told two female relatives about the abuse in May 2022 and it was immediately reported to the Haralson County Department of Family and Children Services.

The victim was forensically interviewed at the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center, where she disclosed that Shoemake touched her inappropriately, had her touch him inappropriately, and committed multiple acts of child molestation.

The victim said Shoemake showed her pornography on his cell phone.

She was able to describe some of the images she was shown and some of the search terms used.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Shoemake’s home and multiple cell phones and other electronic devices were seized.

The cell phones contained over 100 images of child pornography and a search term history consistent with the victim’s statement.

The victim, now 15, testified in court about what Shoemake did to her.

Shoemake will be sentenced at a later date that has yet to be determined.

