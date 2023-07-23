Jury convicts man of murder of daughter

Jul. 22—A Wilson County jury found a man guilty of murder in relation to his infant daughter's death.

"It is a terribly sad case when a baby dies," District Attorney Jason Lawson said in a press release. "Any person caring for a child must refrain from illegal drug use. The results can be catastrophic, (and) even (can result in) the death of the child."

Jesse Craddock, 40, was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated child neglect, and possession of schedule II fentanyl.

According to a statement released by the Lebanon Police Department on social media, Lebanon Police officers were dispatched to the the Travel Inn, located at 914 Murfreesboro Road on April 3, 2021.

Craddock had consumed fentanyl and collapsed on to his daughter, who then died from suffocation. This incident was captured on video, and that video was a key piece of the trial.

"Deputy district attorneys Tom Swink and Justin Harris did an outstanding job presenting the proof," Lawson stated. "They fought for justice for this child, who lost her life due to the irresponsible and reprehensible behavior of the caregiver."

The trial spanned four days, and the prosecutors argued under the "felony murder rule," which is a legal theory that if a person kills someone while committing a felony, then that individual is guilty of first-degree murder.

Amid testimony, Lebanon Police Department lead investigator on the case, Nate Beatty, played a key role.

"Det. Beatty was at the hospital when this child was pronounced dead, and he committed to be the voice of this victim throughout the case," Swink said. "He did a fantastic job putting the pieces of this case together for the presentation to the jury."

Craddock will receive sentencing on Nov. 17.

"At the end of every trial, we place the case in the hands of the jury and ask for a just verdict," Harris stated in the press release. "It is only because the members of this jury did their jobs properly that we can receive justice for this little girl."