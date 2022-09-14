Jury convicts man of robbery, but not murder in alleged drug deal gone bad

Quinn Welsch, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·2 min read

Sep. 14—A jury convicted Joseph Gray of robbery but acquitted him of murder on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of Chris Smith.

Gray, 30, was accused of killing Smith, then 35, on New Year's Eve of 2020 after a drug deal gone wrong.

Gray's attorney, Brian Raymon said he was pleased with the acquittal but disappointed his client was still convicted of robbery.

"We thought this was a clear case of self-defense," Raymon said.

According to court documents, Smith had previously sold drugs to Gray at an acquaintance's house. Gray left, but returned shortly after and allegedly told Smith that the drugs were garbage. Smith ran out the back door of the house.

The two men met again near the Brookdale Park Place nursing home in Spokane Valley, not far from the drug sale. According to witnesses, Gray "aggressively" began asking Smith, "Where's my money?"

That's when a physical struggle broke out between the two men outside of the nursing home, witnesses told police. Gray pulled off Smith's fanny pack and the two men separated. That's when Gray pulled out a pistol and shot Smith, the documents said.

Smith was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Smith's mother, Gemmerica Smith, who was present in the courtroom, said she was pleased that Gray was convicted, but recognized the hardship on his family as well.

"I'm happy with it, but neither of us wins," she said of Gray's mother, who was also present in the courtroom. "She just lost her son (to prison)."

Jury deliberation lasted about seven hours.

A juror who was leaving the courthouse on Tuesday told the Spokesman-Review that many of her fellow jurors weren't happy with the parameters of the case.

"I'm frustrated and a little bit angry at the fact that we had to follow certain rules and laws to make a decision that I feel like might let him go," Angela Hagedorn said. "I'm concerned that he's not paying for what he did."

Neither she nor any of the other jurors thought it was self-defense — as Gray's defense had said — but they were unable to convict on the murder charge, she said.

"Everybody in that room knows that he shot somebody and that he took somebody's life. All of us are feeling pretty bad for the decedent, Mr. Smith, and his mom," she said. "It's quite obvious he took a life and he needs to pay. My fear is that he got away with something."

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on the robbery conviction Oct. 12.

Recommended Stories

  • Indigenous Woman Attacked By Mob Of White People For Not Wearing A Bra

    A horrifying video of an Indigenous woman being attacked by a mob of white people for not wearing a bra has gone viral on Twitter.

  • Officials Release Cause Of Death For Missing Texas Mother Found Dead In Mall Parking Lot

    The cause of death for a Texas mother found dead in a mall parking lot has been determined. Christina Powell, 39, disappeared from her San Antonio home on July 5; she was last seen on her home’s Ring doorbell rushing off to work. On July 23, more than two weeks after her disappearance, her decomposing body was found slumped in the passenger’s seat of her vehicle, which was parked at a shopping center about four miles from her home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office recently announced Po

  • Brazen robbery suspects target victims eating at restaurant in LA

    Newly released video from a May 24 robbery shows two suspects armed with handguns rob a pair of victims who were dining at a restaurant in Los Angeles. Police said one of the suspect's has been arrested in connection with a string of statewide robberies.

  • Woman's rape cries go unheard in unmonitored drug sting

    Under threat of violence, the dealer forced the woman to perform oral sex on him — twice — in an attack so brazen he paused at one point to conduct a separate drug deal, according to interviews and confidential law enforcement records obtained by The Associated Press. Records show it wasn’t until the woman left the area on her own and contacted her handlers that deputies searched the single-family home and arrested Antonio D. Jones, 48, on charges of second-degree rape, false imprisonment and distribution of meth after recovering 5 grams of the substance in the sting.

  • Austin police warn community about recent 'jugging incidents'

    The Austin Police Department is asking the public for help identifying the suspects in another case of jugging.

  • Man who crushed officer in door frame during Jan. 6 riot convicted of 7 felonies

    Two other men were also convicted in the bench trial on multiple felony charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden, an appointee of former President Trump.

  • NYC ‘Duck Sauce Killer’ subjected his wife to 'sadistic and violent sexual abuse' for decades, lawyer says

    Dorothy Hirsch, the widow of alleged “Duck Sauce Killer” Glenn Hirsch, has claimed to be a victim of her late husband’s “sadistic and violent” behavior for decades — including a 1995 incident when she was allegedly tortured and raped in a motel room. Glenn, 51, was accused of fatally shooting Chinese food delivery worker Zhiwen Yan in Queens, New York City, on April 30.

  • FBI Agent Offers Devastatingly Emotional Testimony At Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Trial

    Bill Aldenberg responded to the shooting at Sandy Hook and witnessed the devastation firsthand. He was harassed by conspiracy theorists for years after.

  • Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

    A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the woman's DNA was tied to a burglary in late 2021. “This is government overreach of the highest order, using the most unique and personal thing we have – our genetic code – without our knowledge to try and connect us to crime,” the woman's attorney, Adante Pointer, said in a statement.

  • Mike Lindell: Feds Seized My Cellphone at Hardee’s

    Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via GettyMyPillow CEO Mike Lindell told The Daily Beast on Tuesday night that the FBI seized his cellphone while he was at a Hardee’s restaurant.Lindell also posted on social media a grand jury subpoena from a federal prosecutor in Colorado and what appears to be a search warrant related to a federal investigation into breached voting machines in Mesa County, Colorado.The warrant requests “all records and information on the LINDELL CELLPHONE that constitute fr

  • 4-year-old missing for days wandered off from playground alone, Washington police say

    Officials do not suspect foul play.

  • Judge denies hospital release for nurse in deadly Windsor Hills crash: 'She stole 6 innocent lives'

    A Los Angeles County Superior Court judge denied Nicole Linton's request to be released from jail to a psychiatric hospital.

  • Louisiana substitute teacher accused of offering students money to bully and attack their classmate

    Aadrina Smith, a substitute teacher at a Louisiana school, is accused of offering students $5 each to bully and attack one of their classmates, police said.

  • Michigan Man Runs Over Carjacker

    People are tired of out-of-control crime…

  • ‘No Peace In Sight’: Family ‘Heartbroken’ Over Man’s Plea Deal In Brother, Pregnant Wife’s Slaying

    The family of a South Dakota man who murdered his brother and his pregnant sister-in-law with a baseball bat and a machete are blasting the plea deal prosecutors struck with him. Brent Hanson is pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree murder in the 2021 slaying of his brother Clyde Hanson, his sibling’s wife, Jessica Hanson, and her unborn baby, according to the Daily Beast. The plea deal will spare Hanson the death penalty. Clyde Hanson and Jessica Hanson’s family have since spoken out,

  • Man Murdered Wife, Shot Daughter After Being Sucked Down ‘Q Rabbit Hole,’ Family Confirms

    The Washington PostA Michigan man’s obsession with the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory culminated in a Sunday incident in which he murdered his wife and badly injured one of his children, his daughter told The Daily Beast.Igor Lanis, a 53-year-old resident of the Michigan city of Walled Lake, was killed Sunday by police after he started shooting at them with a shotgun, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the injured chi

  • Group punched Dallas business owner, took his keys before fatal road rage shooting, warrant reveals

    Details from a video reviewed by authorities revealed Jin Shin, a business owner from Dallas, Texas, who was killed following a minor car crash last month, was surrounded by a group of eight people before the shooting. The incident occurred on South University Drive in Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 15, when Shin, who was described by his friends and family as a “pillar” of the Asian community in Dallas, was shot following a car incident involving his Jeep and a sedan driven by a woman with two female passengers. Two men then got out of the car, one of whom was identified as the suspected shooter, 28-year-old Markynn Dmorous West.

  • Afghan refugee stabbed in the throat in unprovoked attack in Vancouver’s Chinatown

    An Afghan refugee was stabbed in the throat and chest in an unprovoked attack in Vancouver’s Chinatown. The 22-year-old victim was locking his bicycle to a street pole on Gore Avenue near East Pender Street at around 6 p.m. local time on Sunday when a man approached him from behind and stabbed him, according to Vancouver Police Department Sgt. Steve Addison. “He got stabbed right at the neck,” witness Francis Cruz told CTV News Vancouver.

  • DNA Found During Memphis Jogger's Murder Investigation Links Suspect To 2021 Kidnapping And Rape, Authorities Say

    The man suspected of abducting and murdering a Memphis jogger is now accused of a 2021 kidnapping and rape. Cleotha Abston, referred to as Cleotha Henderson in some legal documents, has been indicted for a kidnapping and rape that occurred less than a year ago, according to redacted court records obtained by Fox News. The alleged incident, which took place in Shelby County, Tennessee, on Sept. 21, 2021, is the latest charge for the man accused of murdering schoolteacher and mother-of-two Eliza "

  • Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant

    Plymouth Police say Barbosa sat down at a local restaurant and “was upset that her food order was not completed in a timely manner.”