Jury convicts man of strangling ex-wife and setting her body on fire

Nov. 22—A jury convicted Yasir Darraji on Monday of murdering of his ex-wife, whose strangled body was found burning in her car on Spokane's South Hill on Jan. 30, 2020.

Yasir Darraji, a 33-year-old Iraqi immigrant, was silent and did not react when the jury delivered their verdict in Spokane Superior Court Wednesday afternoon. The jury, which had been in deliberation since Thursday, found him guilty of second-degree murder and harassment of his ex-wife, Ibtihal Darraji.

Yasir Darraji maintained his innocence throughout the trial, which began on Oct. 31. His sentencing is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 8.

