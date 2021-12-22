Jury convicts man of three molestation charges after family members speak out

LAS CRUCES - A man accused of molesting a child was found guilty by a jury last week.

Jesus Garcia, 36, was convicted of three counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor during a jury trial that ended on Dec. 17. While Garcia has not yet been sentenced, he could face about a decade of prison time, according to New Mexico law.

Garcia was initially indicted on six counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor on Sept. 27, 2019, court records show. He was granted a secured bond of $10,000, meaning that he'd have to pay that bond before he could get out of jail.

According to a statement of facts, police believe that Garcia molested a nine-year-old girl who is also a family member. Police believe the incident occurred about three years ago.

In the statement of facts, other girls and family members said that Garcia had also molested them.

Before his trial in December, the court issued an arrest warrant for Garcia after he failed to show up for a hearing in July. After Garcia was re-arrested, he posted a $1,500 bond to get out of jail. Prosecutors later brought up that incident during the trial.

During the trial, the girl who said Garica molested her testified to the jury as did her mother. Prosecutors also presented statements that Garcia made to police during the investigation as evidence of his guilt.

Garcia has not yet been scheduled for a sentencing hearing.

Justin Garcia is a public safety reporter for the Las Cruces Sun-News. He can be reached at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com or on Twitter @Just516garc.

Others are reading:

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Jury convicts man of three molestation charges