Jury convicts man who wanted to 'teach him a lesson' of second-degree murder

Nov. 22—A Kern County jury found a man guilty of second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a fellow Wasco apartment complex tenant in which the defendant claimed he wanted to "teach him a lesson," the Kern County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

The jury on Nov. 16 found Sergio Acosta guilty of second-degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

According to the DA's office, Acosta walked with a knife to the apartment of the victim, who was sitting on his own porch, and stabbed him in the head seven times. Acosta returned to his apartment and wrapped the knife in his bloody shirt before he was arrested.

The younger brothers of both the victim and Acosta saw the stabbing, the DA's office reported.

Acosta admitted he had planned a "homicide," but insisted that he did not intend to kill the victim, but rather "teach him a lesson," a DA's news release said.

At his Jan. 9 sentencing, Acosta faces up to 15 years to life plus one year in prison.