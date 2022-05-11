Jury convicts McAlester man of murder, two other felonies

May 11—A Pittsburg County Jury found a McAlester man guilty of first-degree murder and two other felony counts Tuesday following a two-day trial.

Jurors deliberated for just less than an hour and a half before finding 27-year-old Alverey Terrell Braxton guilty of murder in the first degree in the March 2019 death of 39-year-old Amanda Parham-Lee.

The jury also found Braxton guilty on felony counts of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction and committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced ID number in connection with the shooting.

Jurors recommended a life sentence for Braxton along with two 15-year sentences for the firearm charges.

Braxton is accused of shooting Parham-Lee inside a vehicle in rural Pittsburg County before driving her to the McAlester Regional Health Center where the woman pronounced dead.

During closing statements, Braxton's defense attorney, Wes Cherry, told jurors that the case was about "indifference and assumptions."

"Indifference to the evidence, indifference to his story, and simply assuming facts that may not have even been in evidence," Cherry said.

Cherry pointed out the testimony from two criminologists from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation saying the evidence provided to the lab showed no fingerprints were found on the rifle and no gunshot residue was found on swabs taken from Braxton's hands.

"Logic dictates that he didn't fire a gun," Cherry said. "It's common sense."

The defense attorney also told jurors that forensic evidence obtained in the case by OSBI through the use of trajectory sticks and a 3-D laser scanner did not prove that Braxton fired the shot that killed Parham-Lee or that the evidence could tell who fired or even where the gun was fired from.

"Does that math check out," Cherry said.

District 18 First Assistant District Attorney Adam Scharn said in the state's closing that the "case boiled down to math" and that Braxton's version did "not add up."

Scharn told the jury that the bullet entered Parham-Lee's left chest at a 31-degree angle, and by using the measurements inside the vehicle where the shooting occurred, the rifle could have only been fired from outside the vehicle.

"There's no way his story adds up unless he was outside of the vehicle," Scharn said.

Braxton and his defense team consisting of Cherry and Brecken Wagner maintained throughout the trial the shooting was an accident and that it occurred while Parham-Lee was moving the rifle from the front seat of the vehicle to the back seat.

Formal sentencing of Braxton will be held at a later date following a pre-sentence investigation.

