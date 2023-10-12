Jury convicts Meyersdale man of drug delivery, possession

SOMERSET — It took a little more than an hour following a two-day trial, for a jury to convict Michael Lee Briskey, 53, Meyersdale, on all counts including possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, a felony, and possession of fentanyl, suboxone and methamphetamine, a misdemeanor.

On Nov. 8, 2022, Trooper Matthew Timko was dispatched to check on a man passed out on a grassy area off the 600 block of Broadway Street in Meyersdale.

Once there, Timko reported in a probable cause affidavit, that Briskey, (identified by his driver's license) was "sluggish, slurring his speech and struggling to stand."

Laying beside Briskey was a green electronic scale and a bundle of nine stamp bags labeled Blue Shield. The bundle was tested and identified as containing heroin, Timko wrote.

Once in custody, Briskey was searched and in his front pocket, police found 11.3 grams of methamphetamine in two plastic baggies. Two partial suboxone pills were also found in his pocket, according to court documents.

Deputy District Attorney Christina DeMarco-Breeden prosecuted the case on behalf of the Somerset County District Attorney’s Office. Timko was the arresting officer.

"I commend them for their hard work and dedication to this case as we continue to work tirelessly to remove drugs and dealers from the streets of Somerset County," Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar wrote in a media release. She also commended the jury.

"This verdict should serve as a reminder that drugs and drug dealers will not be tolerated in Somerset County and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Metzgar wrote. "Every citizen deserves to have a safe place to live, work, and raise a family."

Briskey is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced before Judge Scott Bittner at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 26.

This article originally appeared on The Daily American: After two-day trial, jury convicts Meyersdale man of drug offenses