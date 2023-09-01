Jury convicts Milwaukee man in Conesha Ward's death; accused gunman working on plea deal

To hear Mellachi Robinson tell the story, it was Marcell Hall who pulled the strings the night Conesha Ward was shot to death.

It was Hall who he said gave him a gun and instructed him to shoot at a man the pair saw beating a woman outside a northside apartment building.

So, Robinson pulled the trigger, out of fear.

Refusing would have had consequences, Robinson told Milwaukee County jurors this week during Hall's homicide trial.

Regardless, they clearly believed Hall played a role in how Ward's life ended.

The jury on Friday convicted Hall, 30, of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime. Hall also was found guilty of a count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

Members of Ward's family hugged and wept softly in the courtroom as the verdict was read and as Judge Laura Crivello polled the jurors on their decision.

The accused gunman testified against Hall

Hall and Robinson were each charged in the Nov. 3, 2021, shooting that killed Ward. Police say Ward, 27, was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle near 27th Street and Atkinson Avenue when she was struck by gunfire from outside.

Robinson, 21, became the prosecution's star witness against Hall, whose homicide trial got underway Monday.

Robinson admitted both on the stand and in interviews with investigators after Ward's slaying that he pulled the trigger. He's working on a plea deal and has a plea hearing scheduled Sept. 14, court records show.

Here's what happened that night

According to a criminal complaint, the driver of the car Ward was riding in told authorities he was parked on the north side of Atkinson Avenue when he saw a couple fighting on the sidewalk near the vehicle. He said he then heard one gunshot and saw his windshield break.

Robinson testified he was a front-seat passenger in Hall's vehicle as they arrived at an apartment near 28th and Atkinson to drop someone off. They also saw a man and woman physically fighting. Robinson testified he started to roll down his window to yell at the man but Hall told him not to.

Robinson told jurors as they began to drive away, Hall took a gun off of his lap and gave it to Robinson. He allegedly rolled down the front passenger window and told Robinson to "try to hit him in his arm," according to a criminal complaint.

The first shot was intended to hit the man, but missed and struck the wall of a building. On the stand, Robinson said the gun jammed and while he racked the weapon to fix it, it discharged a second time.

Wieslawa Tlomak, the county's chief medical examiner, testified Ward was shot in the chest.

Robinson told the jury Hall provided the gun and that Robinson fired because Hall ordered him to. Robinson also testified he was fearful of Hall, who was convicted in a 2011 armed robbery and was known to always carry a weapon.

"You were the one with the power," defense attorney Travis Schwantes told Robinson. "You had the gun ... but you didn't have to fire it."

The firearm was never recovered.

Sentencing is set for Oct. 20.

