Jury convicts Monessen man of sexual assault of a child

Jul. 23—A Westmoreland County jury has convicted a Monessen man of the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl.

Jurors heard testimony from six witnesses over two days and deliberated more than four hours on Wednesday before it found Damien R. Bryan, 20, guilty of two felony charges of indecent assault of a person under age 13, corruption of minors and one misdemeanor offense of indecent assault.

Police said Bryan had repeated sexual contact with a young girl in a Seward home over a five day period between Christmas and Dec. 30, 2019.

Bryan was arrested in January 2020 and since last September has been free on a $50,000 bond. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ruled that Bryan will remain free on an unsecured until he is sentenced on Sept. 9.

The judge also ordered Bryan to have no contact with minors and to complete a sex offenders evaluation before he is sentenced.

