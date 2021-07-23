Jury convicts Monessen man of sexual assault of a child

Rich Cholodofsky, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.
Jul. 23—A Westmoreland County jury convicted a Monessen man of the sexual assault of a 7-year-old girl.

Jurors heard testimony from six witnesses over two days and deliberated more than four hours on Wednesday before finding Damien R. Bryan, 20, guilty of two felony charges of indecent assault of a person under age 13, corruption of minors and one misdemeanor offense of indecent assault.

Police said Bryan had repeated sexual contact with a young girl in a Seward home over a five day period between Christmas and Dec. 30, 2019.

Bryan was arrested in January 2020 and, since last September, has been free on a $50,000 bond. Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani ruled that Bryan will remain free until he is sentenced on Sept. 9.

The judge also ordered Bryan to have no contact with minors and to complete a sex offenders evaluation before he is sentenced.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich at 724-830-6293, rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .

