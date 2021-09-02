Jury convicts on murder, arson charges

Sep. 2—A Terre Haute man faces up to 97 years in prison after being convicted of murder Thursday in connection with a 2020 arson that resulted in his brother's death.

Samuel E. Haney Jr., 55, will return to Vigo Superior Court 1 on Oct. 21 for sentencing on two counts of felony murder, two counts of arson and burglary. Haney also admitted to being a habitual offender, which enhances the sentencing penalty.

The jury deliberated less than two hours after hearing closing arguments from Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts and defense attorney Matthew Daley.

Roberts recalled testimony from police, fire investigators and witnesses who said Haney had been at the scene in the 1800 block of North 10th Street on April 28, 2020, prior to a fire in the apartment of his former girlfriend.

Haney's younger brother Terry Haney was seen rushing into the burning apartment in an apparent attempt to alert the residents, and he was overcome by smoke and heat. He died days later at an Indianapolis hospital.

Roberts said Samuel Haney had been drinking and was angry that his brother had been staying at the ex-girlfriend's home.

Defense attorney Daley said witness accounts were inconsistent, no one saw Haney set the fire, and he argued Haney only admitted to breaking a window and setting a curtain on fire after lengthy questioning by police.

The occupants of the building escaped the fire.

Haney has a lengthy criminal history in Vigo County. He pleaded guilty to arson as a Level 4 felony in connection with a July 2019 fire, and he received a seven-year sentence that was suspended to probation.

The murder charges against Haney are considered "felony murder" because they allege loss of life connected to another criminal act, in this case arson and burglary.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.