Jury convicts Ocean Springs man on 5 counts of child exploitation

A jury Friday convicted an Ocean Springs man of five counts of child exploitation for possessing thousands of images of children being sexually abused.

Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Raymond Scott Tracy, 45, to 40 years in prison, with 18 years to serve day-for-day without the possibility of parole or early release for the crimes. He also has to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Assistant District Attorney Justin Lovorn prosecuted the case.

The investigation began after the Mississippi Internet Crime Against Children Task Force forwarded tips about the images from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to investigate.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Jackson County sheriff’s deputies and FBI agents interviewed a “tipster” about the case, who confirmed that Tracey possessed the child pornography.

An arrest followed a short time later.

“Possession of child pornography is not a victimless crime,” District Attorney Angel Myers McIlrath said. “These videos and pictures portray crime scenes where real children are actually being abused.

“This defendant possessed 5,606 separate and unique files which depicted real children being sexually abused and exploited so that he and others could satisfy their depraved sexual desires. Possession of child pornography is a dangerous crime because as long as there is a demand for this material, there will be others perpetrating, recording and documenting these evil acts on children.

McIlrath said he hopes the sentence sends a strong message about that the DA’s Office will purse lengthy prison sentences for those who commit such crimes.

Lovorn commended the work of all agencies involved in the case.