Jury convicts Overland Park man for 2020 murder near Johnson County library

A jury found an Overland Park man guilty of first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed a 29-year-old man near a Johnson County Library branch in 2020.

After a week-long trial, Dvonte Jamal Brown, 31, was convicted in Johnson County District Court Tuesday for the death of Micah Babick, according to Johnson County prosecutors.

Just before 9 p.m. on April 8, 2020, Babick was shot and killed in a parking lot in the 9800 block of West 87th Street in Overland Park, adjacent the Johnson County Central Resource Library, prosecutors say.

A red vehicle linked to the shooting was seen heading east on 87th Street, Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy said at the time. The car was driven by a man in his 20s with dreadlocks.

Police say the victim’s brother witnessed the shooting.

A few days later, Brown was charged with Babick’s death.

Brown’s sentencing is set to take place on March 29.